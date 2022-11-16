SGX Nifty indicates lower opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 30 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Wednesday as world leaders gathered in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 summit.

Meanwhile, two people were reportedly killed after a Russian-made missile fell inside Poland, the country's foreign ministry said early Wednesday. The ministry said Russia was carrying out a lengthy attack on Ukrainian infrastructure when the missile struck the village of Przewod, killing two Polish citizens.

U.S. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares higher.

U.S. producer price inflation fell to its lowest in over a year in October. The producer price index rose 0.2% in October. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in September.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks settled with strong gains on Tuesday, as autos and banks shares climbed. Easing inflation and falling crude oil prices boosted demand for equities. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 248.84 points or 0.40% to 61,872.99. The Nifty 50 index added 74.25 points or 0.41% to 18,403.40.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 221.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 549.28 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 November, provisional data showed.

