Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 91.86% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Shah Construction Company reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.86% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.86 -92 OPM %-785.7154.65 -PBDT-0.66-0.30 -120 PBT-0.69-0.35 -97 NP-0.69-0.35 -97
