Volumes spurt at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 39.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4531 shares

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2021.

Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 39.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4531 shares. The stock rose 10.46% to Rs.5,965.55. Volumes stood at 3345 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd registered volume of 45.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.54% to Rs.3,418.10. Volumes stood at 3.13 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 35.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.96% to Rs.408.25. Volumes stood at 3.87 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 86.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.02% to Rs.635.15. Volumes stood at 12.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd saw volume of 85.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.75% to Rs.269.35. Volumes stood at 11.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)