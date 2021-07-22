Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 2.77 points or 0.1% at 2642.35 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.94%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.71%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 3.76%), K E C International Ltd (up 2.9%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.66%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 604.94 or 1.16% at 52803.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 174.65 points or 1.12% at 15806.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 396.1 points or 1.52% at 26397.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.79 points or 1.21% at 8066.6.

On BSE,2244 shares were trading in green, 916 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

