Dynamatic Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Shakti Pumps spurts on securing order from Uganda
Shakti Pumps (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.50 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile session
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 243.78% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Zenith Exports Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2021.
Zenith Exports Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2021.
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1242.6 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3171 shares in the past one month.
Zenith Exports Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 96.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1169 shares in the past one month.
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd soared 17.10% to Rs 123.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3700 shares in the past one month.
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd rose 16.60% to Rs 42.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41657 shares in the past one month.
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd exploded 16.47% to Rs 720.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31772 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU