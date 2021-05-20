Dynamatic Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zenith Exports Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2021.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1242.6 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3171 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 96.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1169 shares in the past one month.

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd soared 17.10% to Rs 123.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3700 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd rose 16.60% to Rs 42.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41657 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd exploded 16.47% to Rs 720.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31772 shares in the past one month.

