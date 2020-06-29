Shakti Pumps (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.44% to Rs 92.56 crore

Net loss of Shakti Pumps (India) reported to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.44% to Rs 92.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 158.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 45.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 382.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 543.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

92.56158.05382.82543.69-2.8417.733.2016.42-7.2424.48-4.4575.16-11.6720.52-21.6560.12-6.1516.56-14.0845.09

