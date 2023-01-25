Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 27.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 114.65 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 27.38% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 114.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.6594.7120.1418.3226.1319.8423.4217.2317.5413.77

