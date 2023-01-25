JUST IN
Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 27.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 114.65 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 27.38% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 114.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.6594.71 21 OPM %20.1418.32 -PBDT26.1319.84 32 PBT23.4217.23 36 NP17.5413.77 27

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:59 IST

