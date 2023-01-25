Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 65.22 croreNet profit of Sirca Paints India rose 14.96% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 65.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales65.2253.20 23 OPM %21.5722.65 -PBDT15.0213.39 12 PBT14.1612.20 16 NP10.539.16 15
