Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 14.96% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 65.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.65.2253.2021.5722.6515.0213.3914.1612.2010.539.16

