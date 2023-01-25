Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 3.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Team Lease Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 2.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Team Lease Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Volumes soar at Team Lease Services Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 2008.28 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services declined 3.37% to Rs 28.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 2008.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1762.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2008.281762.08 14 OPM %1.572.14 -PBDT39.9441.73 -4 PBT28.6431.95 -10 NP28.9629.97 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU