Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 3.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 2008.28 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services declined 3.37% to Rs 28.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 2008.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1762.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2008.281762.081.572.1439.9441.7328.6431.9528.9629.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)