Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma jumps after Vizag facility gets EDQM CEP nod for Ibuprofen
Solara receives EDQM CEP approval for its API unit in Vishakhapatnam
Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Healthcare shares gain
Forbes & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 293.41% to Rs 394.75 croreNet profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 139.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 293.41% to Rs 394.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales394.75100.34 293 OPM %11.40-96.51 -PBDT28.53-109.93 LP PBT0.55-138.37 LP NP0.45-139.87 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU