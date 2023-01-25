Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 293.41% to Rs 394.75 crore

Net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 139.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 293.41% to Rs 394.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.394.75100.3411.40-96.5128.53-109.930.55-138.370.45-139.87

