Cipla consolidated net profit rises 9.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 5730.08 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 9.93% to Rs 800.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 728.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 5730.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5442.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5730.085442.8624.5622.621490.171301.581218.061054.11800.96728.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)