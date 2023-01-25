JUST IN
Cipla consolidated net profit rises 9.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 5730.08 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 9.93% to Rs 800.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 728.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 5730.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5442.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5730.085442.86 5 OPM %24.5622.62 -PBDT1490.171301.58 14 PBT1218.061054.11 16 NP800.96728.60 10

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:01 IST

