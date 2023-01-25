Cipla consolidated net profit rises 9.93% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cipla EU to acquire additional 19.16% stake in Cipla Moroc SA
Cipla Ltd spurts 0.6%, up for fifth straight session
Cipla Ltd down for fifth straight session
Cipla consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Cipla consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 5730.08 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 9.93% to Rs 800.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 728.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 5730.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5442.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5730.085442.86 5 OPM %24.5622.62 -PBDT1490.171301.58 14 PBT1218.061054.11 16 NP800.96728.60 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU