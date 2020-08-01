Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 86.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.67% to Rs 17.50 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat declined 86.12% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.67% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.97% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.62% to Rs 92.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

17.5042.3492.91114.174.297.686.087.840.673.295.619.550.473.234.819.280.342.453.596.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)