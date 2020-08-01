Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 86.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.67% to Rs 17.50 croreNet profit of Sharda Ispat declined 86.12% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.67% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.97% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.62% to Rs 92.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.5042.34 -59 92.91114.17 -19 OPM %4.297.68 -6.087.84 - PBDT0.673.29 -80 5.619.55 -41 PBT0.473.23 -85 4.819.28 -48 NP0.342.45 -86 3.596.77 -47
