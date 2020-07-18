Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 215.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 75.27% to Rs 95.33 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 215.21% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 75.27% to Rs 95.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.06% to Rs 40.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 259.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

