Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 215.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 75.27% to Rs 95.33 croreNet profit of Share India Securities rose 215.21% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 75.27% to Rs 95.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.06% to Rs 40.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 259.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales95.3354.39 75 259.75193.29 34 OPM %18.4218.59 -20.5620.10 - PBDT21.819.61 127 55.1541.33 33 PBT21.247.17 196 50.6836.72 38 NP16.995.39 215 40.0024.99 60
