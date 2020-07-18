SNL Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.24% to Rs 2.83 croreNet loss of SNL Bearings reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.24% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.839.51 -70 OPM %-33.9222.82 -PBDT-0.732.36 PL PBT-0.922.08 PL NP-0.701.47 PL
