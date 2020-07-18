Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 71.98% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries declined 71.98% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31900.00% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 7.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales06.77 -100 7.966.88 16 OPM %047.56 -51.5131.54 - PBDT0.802.63 -70 4.271.25 242 PBT0.652.32 -72 3.200.01 31900 NP0.652.32 -72 3.200.01 31900

