Shares come off the day's high; metal stocks in demand

The key equity indices came off the day's high in early afternoon trade. The Nifty managed to hold above the 17,150 mark. Metal stocks witnessed some bit of bargain buying after declining in the past three sessions.

At 12:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 613.43 points or 1.07% to 57,678.30. The Nifty 50 index added 175.15 points or 1.03% to 17,158.35.

The broader market lagged the main stock indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.08%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1860 shares rose and 1258 shares fell. A total of 143 shares were unchanged.

Manufacturing PMI:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 57.6 in November from 55.9 in October, signalling the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for ten months. Moreover, the headline figure was well above its long-run average of 53.6.

Commenting on the latest survey results, Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said: "The Indian manufacturing industry continued to expand in November, with growth gathering pace and forward-looking indices generally pointing to further improvements in the months to come.

"The fact that firms purchased additional inputs at a stronger rate amid efforts to restock, combined with recurring declines in inventories of finished goods and tentative signs of a pick-up in hiring activity, indicate that production volumes will likely expand further in the near-term.

"The key threat to the outlook, in addition to potential new waves of COVID-19, is inflationary pressures. For now, companies are absorbing most of the additional cost burdens and lifting output charges only moderately. Should raw material scarcity and shipping issues continue to feed through to purchasing prices, substantial increases in output charges could be seen and demand resilience would be tested.

"Businesses were indeed worried that inflationary pressures could hamper demand and production in the year ahead, as signalled by confidence weakening to the lowest in almost a year-and-a-half."

Economy:

India's Gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of the current fiscal logged fastest growth among major economies in the world. According to the government data released yesterday, GDP of the country grew by 8.4% from a year ago. As per the National Statistics Office (NSO) data, manufacturing output increased 5.5% during the period while construction segment grew 7.5% in the second quarter.

The NSO data suggest that household consumption rose in the second quarter, July-September, of FY22 despite the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting hopes of a quicker recovery in consumer demand in the months ahead. Economy of the country has gained momentum during the quarter as demand in the economy gradually came back to normalcy after coronavirus related disruptions. The economy had contracted 7.5% in the same period last year.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 136.2 in October 2021, which increased by 7.5% (provisional) as compared to the Index of October 2020.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2021 is revised to 9.9% from its provisional level 9.4%.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.22% to 5,265.15, amid bargain hunting. The index had declined by 7.51% in the past three sessions.

JSW Steel (up 2.70%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.14%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.16%), NMDC (up 1.62%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.31%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.18%) and SAIL (up 1.15%) advanced while Ratnamani Metals Tubes (down 2.13%) and Welspun Corp (down 1.24%) declined.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 4.26% to 20.27. The Nifty 30 December 2021 futures were trading at 17,205.60, at a premium of 47.25 point as compared with the spot at 17,158.35.

The Nifty option chain for 30 December 2021 expiry showed maximum Call open interest (OI) of 31.3 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 49.6 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.

