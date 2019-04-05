Shares jump on positive global cues

Key benchmark indices were trading higher in early trade amid positive global cues. At 9:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 173.56 points or 0.45% at 38,858.28. The was up 53.15 points or 0.46% at 11,651.15.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.53%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.47%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 763 shares rose and 241 shares fell. A total of 40 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, most Asian shares rose on Friday as investors watched for more details about a potential trade deal between and the US. The stock markets in and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for a holiday.

Chinese said a new consensus has been reached between and the US on the text of a trade agreement that they are negotiating, according to official state news website

US stocks closed mostly higher Thursday, as investors continued to monitor trade talks between the US and China.

On the data front, new applications for unemployment benefits fell to 202,000 in the week ended March 30, the lowest level since 1969, the government said.

Back home, was up 0.95%. The company said that following the inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the from 21 to 28 January 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

was up 5%. The company announced the addition of a new residential project, in Vashi, Spread across 5 acres, this project will offer approximately 47,000 square meters (approximately 0.50 million square feet) of saleable area comprising mainly of modern residential apartments of various configurations. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

was up 0.95%. The company has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at our at Panelav during the period from 22 October 2018 to 25 October 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

was up 5.24%. The company announced its expansion into the Latin American market with the launch of its operations in- City, The operations will focus on supporting the company's customers in and the local region. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

was up 0.22%. The company said that there was a fire accident at the company's warehouse situated at Khasra No. 2900-2904, Dhoom Manikpur, Dadri, Gautambudh Nagar, on 3 April 2019 at around 4.00 p.m. The fire was brought under Control by the Fire Brigades. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)