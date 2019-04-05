Shares may recover on positive global cues

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 19.50 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian shares rose on Friday as investors watched for more details about a potential trade deal between and the US. The stock markets in and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for a holiday.

Chinese said a new consensus has been reached between and the US on the text of a trade agreement that they are negotiating, according to official state news website

US stocks closed mostly higher Thursday, as investors continued to monitor trade talks between the US and China.

On the data front, new applications for unemployment benefits fell to 202,000 in the week ended March 30, the lowest level since 1969, the government said.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 226.19 crore on 4 April 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,206.16 crore on 4 April 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic shares declined yesterday, 4 April 2019, after the (RBI) lowered the GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal amid probability of El Nino effects on monsoon rains and uncertain global economic outlook. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 192.40 points or 0.49% to 38,684.72. The 50 index fell 45.95 points or 0.39% to 11,598.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)