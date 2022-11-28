Shares pare some gains; auto stocks in demand

The domestic equity benchmarks pared some gains after hitting all-time highs in mid-afternoon trade. The Sensex and the Nifty hit record high levels today amid falling crude oil prices. Auto shares extended their bull run for fifth consecutive session.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 340.24 points or 0.55% to 62,633.88. The Nifty 50 index added 86.10 points or 0.47% to 18,598.85.

The two benchmarks hit fresh all-time highs in intraday today at 18,614.25 for Nifty 50 index and 62,701.40 for Sensex.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.63%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,073 shares rose, and 1,495 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.58% to 13,033.05. The index has added 2.65% in five trading sessions.

Tube Investments of India (up 4.1%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.98%), TVS Motor Company (up 2%), Bharat Forge (up 1.25%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 1.15%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto (up 1.09%), MRF (up 1.06%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.97%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.77%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.58%).

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 7.262 as compared with 7.301 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 81.6750, compared with its close of 81.7100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2022 settlement added 0.09% to Rs 52,593.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.20% to 105.74.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 1.81% to 3.635.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2023 settlement fell $2.68 or 3.20% to $81.03 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

TARC rose 1.83%. The company announced the receipt of occupation certificate (OC) for its premium residential project, TARC Maceo, Sector-91, Gurugram.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail added 0.50%. The company said that TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, has announced partnership with 8 Digital-First lifestyle brands. TMRW has struck partnerships with the new-age founders within few months of the launch of the venture. It is on a path to create a leading technology-led digital first 'House of Brands' business over the next several years. With these 8 brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of Rs 700 crore plus and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of Rs 1500 crore plus in the next 12 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)