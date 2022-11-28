Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 309.41 points or 1.04% at 30051.22 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.84%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.47%),MRF Ltd (up 1.77%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.24%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.17%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.14%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.07%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.04%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.74%).

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 117.09 or 0.19% at 62410.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.55 points or 0.14% at 18538.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.97 points or 0.62% at 29381.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.48 points or 0.59% at 9096.16.

On BSE,2045 shares were trading in green, 947 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

