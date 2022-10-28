Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 134.86 points or 0.45% at 29883.7 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.74%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.26%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.24%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.12%),MRF Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.43%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.34%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.33%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.32%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.93%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.86%), and Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.75 or 0.46% at 60033.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.43% at 17813.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.6 points or 0.11% at 28898.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.98 points or 0.16% at 8893.62.

On BSE,1620 shares were trading in green, 1106 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

