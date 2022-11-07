Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 243.91 points or 0.8% at 30676.23 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.75%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.73%),Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.44%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.02%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.92%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.91%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.88%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.67%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.52%).

On the other hand, Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 2.53%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.58%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 52.12 or 0.09% at 61002.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.55 points or 0.3% at 18171.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.11 points or 0.5% at 29253.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.62 points or 0.64% at 9122.99.

On BSE,2097 shares were trading in green, 887 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

