Shares trade lower amid mixed Asian cues

Key benchmark indices were trading lower in early trade amid mixed cues from Asian markets. At 9:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 12.81 points or 0.03% at 38,350.66. The index was down 8.55 points or 0.07% at 11,523.85.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.15%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.04%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On BSE, 575 shares rose and 511 shares fell. A total of 53 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed as investors adopted a cautious stance prior to the Federal Reserve's policy decision and further news on US- trade talks.

US stock benchmarks on Tuesday closed mostly lower in a volatile session, as investors digested news on trade and awaited a policy decision by the rate-setting due Wednesday. Investors will focus on the statement issued by policy makers.

Chinese officials have reportedly shifted their stance on trade because after agreeing to changes to their intellectual-property policies, they have not received assurances from the that tariffs imposed on their exports would be lifted, curbing hopes of a deal.

US Trade and reportedly plan to travel to next week for another round of trade talks with Chinese

Back home, was up 3.04%. The company announced its second joint venture with Hines. Home Developers (DHDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF, and Green Horizon Trustee, an affiliate of Hines, have entered into a joint venture to develop a high-end commercial project in Gurugram. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.

Muthoot Capital Services was up 2.83%. The company completed a securitization transaction of Rs 236.36 crore on 15 March 2019. With this transaction, the company has so far raised total funds of Rs 749.20 crore through securitization / direct assignment transactions during the FY 2018 - 19. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.

was up 0.80%. The company owned opened its first hotel in named MEININGER Budapest The newly built property not far from the promenade is located next to the famous and has 184 rooms and 751 beds. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.

was down 0.67%. The company said that it opened a new store in the state of This takes the total number of stores to 211 stores in 168 cities across 17 states and total tally of is 85 stores. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.

was up 1.72%. The company informed that commencement and expansion of manufacturing facilities has been successfully completed and production started at UNIT VII of the company, situated at Village Dudhwada, Taluka Padra, District Vadodara, The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.

Rushil Decor was up 0.54%. The company said that there was a fire accident at its factory in on Monday, 18 March 2019 at around 3:25 PM. The fire broke out in the store room located at road side of the factory and spread to some extent into the factory. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 March 2019.

