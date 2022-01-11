Market may open lower

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 48 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly trading lower on Tuesday as investors remain concerned about inflation as well as likely policy tightening from central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Wall Street's three major indexes staged a late-session comeback on Monday as the Nasdaq managed to eke out a tiny gain and investors swooped in to hunt for bargains, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished well above their session lows.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity indices settled with robust gains on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 650.98 points or 1.09% to 60,395.63. The Nifty 50 index added 190.6 points or 1.07% to 18,003.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 124.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 481.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 January, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)