Shares trade with decent gains; NSE VIX up over 2%

The key equity indices traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty continued to trade above the 17,350 mark. Metal shares witnessed some bit of buying after a day's pause.

At 12:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 140.71 points or 0.24% to 58,137.39. The Nifty 50 index added 57.45 points or 0.33% at 17,379.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.36% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.02%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,639 shares rose and 1,579 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.74% to 21.16. The Nifty 24 February 2022 futures were trading at 17,397.65, at a premium of 18 points as compared with the spot at 17,379.65.

The Nifty option chain for 24 February 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 31.9 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 46.9 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index advanced 0.83% to 5,860.15. The index had declined 0.57% to end at 5,812.15 yesterday.

Hindalco Industries (up 1.56%), JSW Steel (up 1.40%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.38%), Vedanta (up 1.25%), Tata Steel (up 1.17%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.09%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 0.79%) advanced.

Concurrently, NMDC (down 4.13%), Welspun Corp (down 2.43%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.12%) and National Aluminum Co. (down 2.11%) declined.

Stock in Spotlight:

Mawana Sugars jumped 10.41% to Rs 120.90. According to the bulk deals on the NSE, McKinley Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund Series A purchased 2,65,688 shares of Mawana Sugars (representing 0.68% stake) on the NSE on Wednesday (16 February 2022) at an average price of Rs 103.67 per share.

Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.33% to Rs 8556. The company announced its partnership with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance for its Subscribe program. Quiklyz will offer a white plate subscription for the Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles. The Company has further added Kolkata market to its Subscription program.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)