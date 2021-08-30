Metal stocks spike

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 469.15 points or 2.37% at 20280.89 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.21%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.94%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.74%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.66%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 2.14%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.87%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.73%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.83%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.73%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 422.06 or 0.75% at 56546.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.8 points or 0.79% at 16837.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 274.57 points or 1.04% at 26558.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 81.62 points or 1.01% at 8174.26.

On BSE,2002 shares were trading in green, 642 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

