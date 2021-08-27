Metal stocks surge

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 280.36 points or 1.44% at 19811.27 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 3.93%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.14%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.69%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.39%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.06%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.92%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.85%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.3%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.05%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.28 or 0.14% at 55872.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.45 points or 0.06% at 16627.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.17 points or 0.15% at 26081.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.75 points or 0.32% at 8040.34.

On BSE,1408 shares were trading in green, 1142 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

