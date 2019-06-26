Shares trade with modest gains

Key barometers were trading with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:15 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 120.61 points or 0.31% at 39,555.55. The Nifty 50 index was up 36.70 points or 0.31% at 11,833.15
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.79%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.45%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1378 shares rose and 978 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.
Bajaj Finance was up 0.68% at Rs 3,605.6. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,610 in intraday today.
ICICI Bank was up 0.68% at Rs 436.6. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 438.90 in intraday today.
HDFC Asset Management Company was up 0.76% at Rs 1,963.95. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,979 in intraday today.
JK Cement was up 1.96% at Rs 1,022.6. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,075 in intraday today.
Power Grid Corporation of India was up 3.23% at Rs 208.05. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 208.6 in intraday today.
FMCG stocks were mixed. Jyothy Laboratories (down 1.82%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.61%), Britannia Industires (down 1.48%), Bajaj Consumer Care (down 0.71%), Colgate Palmolive (India) (down 0.47%), Marico (down 0.46%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.1%) edged lower. Tata Global Beverages (up 3.55%), Nestle India (up 0.89 %), Dabur India (up 0.84%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (up 0.38%) and GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare (up 0.31%) edged higher.
Auto stocks were mixed. Escorts (up 1.85%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.49%), Mahindra and Mahindra (up 0.44%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.21%) edged higher. TVS Motor Company (down 1.6%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.56%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.49%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.12%) edged lower.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2019 settlement were down 0.57% at Rs 34,360.
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 46 basis points to 6.928% at 14:15 IST compared with 6.882% at close in the previous trading session.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.30, compared with its close of 69.36 during the previous trading session.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2019 settlement was up 74 cents at $65.79 a barrel. The contract rose 19 cents or, 0.29% to settle at $65.05 a barrel in the previous trading session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU