Shares trade with modest gains

Key barometers were trading with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:15 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 120.61 points or 0.31% at 39,555.55. The index was up 36.70 points or 0.31% at 11,833.15

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.79%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.45%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1378 shares rose and 978 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

Finance was up 0.68% at Rs 3,605.6. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,610 in intraday today.

was up 0.68% at Rs 436.6. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 438.90 in intraday today.

was up 0.76% at Rs 1,963.95. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,979 in intraday today.

JK Cement was up 1.96% at Rs 1,022.6. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,075 in intraday today.

was up 3.23% at Rs 208.05. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 208.6 in intraday today.

FMCG stocks were mixed. (down 1.82%), (down 1.61%), Britannia Industires (down 1.48%), Consumer Care (down 0.71%), (down 0.47%), (down 0.46%) and (down 0.1%) edged lower. (up 3.55%), (up 0.89 %), (up 0.84%), (up 0.38%) and (up 0.31%) edged higher.

Auto stocks were mixed. Escorts (up 1.85%), Auto (up 0.49%), (up 0.44%) and (up 0.21%) edged higher. (down 1.6%), (down 0.56%), (down 0.49%) and (down 0.12%) edged lower.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2019 settlement were down 0.57% at Rs 34,360.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 46 basis points to 6.928% at 14:15 IST compared with 6.882% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.30, compared with its close of 69.36 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2019 settlement was up 74 cents at $65.79 a barrel. The contract rose 19 cents or, 0.29% to settle at $65.05 a barrel in the previous trading session.

