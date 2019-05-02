Bajaj Auto rises after declaring monthly sales

Auto rose 0.66% to Rs 3,012.95 at 11:22 IST on BSE after the company declared monthly sales volume data for April 2019 during market hours today, 2 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 119.28 points, or 0.31% to 39,150.83

On the BSE, 8,717 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 3,020.55 and a low of Rs 2,965.80 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,213.95 on 12 July 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,425 on 25 October 2018.

Auto reported 2% growth in its total vehicles sales to 4.23 lakh units in April 2019 over April 2018. Total domestic sales rose 1% to 2.32 lakh units, while total exports rose 3% to 1.91 lakh units in April 2019 over April 2018.

On a consolidated basis, Auto's net profit rose 20.49% to Rs 1220.77 crore on 15.96% increase in net sales to Rs 7243.07 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a global two-wheeler and three-wheeler Indian company.

