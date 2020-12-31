Shashijit Infraprojects secures construction contract from Kasyap Sweetners

Shashijit Infraprojects has been awarded contract for construction of ETP Tank, UG Water Tank, Foundations, Road Work along with other miscellaneous civil work from Kasyap Sweetners, a well reputed company from Mumbai, Maharashtra at their Vapi unit, Gujarat. The approx. value of the project is Rs 3-5 crore.

Project is likely to start by the first week of January, 2021. Mobilization of Machinery and Man Power' will start soon.

