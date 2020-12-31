Biopac India Corporation request closure of trading platform on account of liquidation

-
Biopac India Corporation announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench has passed an order on 04 December 2020 for liquidation of the Company under Section 33 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
In view of the above, the company has request to stop trading of the company's shares on BSE.
