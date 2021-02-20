Sheela Foam receives WBPCB closure order for its Jalpaiguri plant

Sheela Foam announced that the Company has received on 18 February 2021, a closure order the company's Jalpaiguri plant (West Bengal) from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

The Company holds a valid Consent to Operate and is established in an Integrated Industrial Township for more than 5 years.

The Company is reaching out to the Competent Authority and also seeking legal advice. For the present we are suspending operations in the above-mentioned unit.

The turnover of this unit is 6% of the total turnover of the Indian Operations and the company is making arrangements to service the impacted distribution from its other facilities.

