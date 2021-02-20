Sheela Foam receives WBPCB closure order for its Jalpaiguri plant

-
ALSO READ
BCPL Railway Infrastructure bags new order worth Rs 516.04 Mn
Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 17.42% in the September 2020 quarter
Sleepwell welcomes 2021 with its annual "Run for Health" Initiative
Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 54.45% in the December 2020 quarter
Enjoy the simple joys of sleeping better with the SleepwellForYears campaign
-
Sheela Foam announced that the Company has received on 18 February 2021, a closure order the company's Jalpaiguri plant (West Bengal) from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.
The Company holds a valid Consent to Operate and is established in an Integrated Industrial Township for more than 5 years.
The Company is reaching out to the Competent Authority and also seeking legal advice. For the present we are suspending operations in the above-mentioned unit.
The turnover of this unit is 6% of the total turnover of the Indian Operations and the company is making arrangements to service the impacted distribution from its other facilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU