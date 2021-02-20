Ugro Capital launches GRO Micro to cater to MSMEs

-
ALSO READ
Ugro Capital standalone net profit declines 9.00% in the December 2020 quarter
Ugro Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.18 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Ugro Capital to consider fund raising by way of debt issue
Ugro Capital to consider fund raising via debt issue
Ugro Capital to consider fund raising via debt iddue
-
Ugro Capital announced the launch of 'GRO Micro', a dedicated distribution channel to aid lending services specifically for the unorganized Micro Businesses based in non-metro markets. The Company announced that it has expanded its distribution network by adding 25 branches across 5 states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, and Rajasthan.
With this geographical expansion under the flagship of 'GRO Micro', the Company aims to offer small ticket loans - secured against property, as well as unsecured loans, to micro businesses.
Based on its internal research, the Company found that there exists an opportunity to connect with over 5 million MSMEs in target markets, away from the urban centers.
These small businesses in Tier 2 and 3 regions face a lack of formal capital infusion due to insufficient database and unavailability of requisite documents. This sector alone presents a huge market opportunity prompting the Company to launch a dedicated vertical called GRO Micro to cater to these businesses.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU