Shilpa Medicare CFO Sushil Bajaj resigns

The board of Shilpa Medicare has accepted chief financial officer (CFO) Sushil Bajaj's resignation letter and he will be relieved with effect from 20 January 2021.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare rose 1.22% to Rs 434.80.

Shilpa Medicare's consolidated net profit fell 10.4% to Rs 45.21 crore on a 3.8% decline in net sales to Rs 278.94 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.

