CEAT spurts after strong Q3 earnings

CEAT jumped 4.56% to Rs 1260.80 after the tyre maker's consolidated net profit rose 150.31% to Rs 132.14 crore on a 26.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,221.25 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 201.97 crore, up by 144.40% from Rs 82.64 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense during the quarter increased by 89.79% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 35.87 crore.

CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, is a tyre manufacturer and has a strong presence in global markets.

