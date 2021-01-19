Tata Metaliks Q3 PAT spurts 64% to Rs 75 cr

Tata Metaliks' standalone net profit surged 63.75% to Rs 75.18 crore on 1.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 526.23 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) soared 97.28% to Rs 108.96 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 55.23 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter jumped 268.46% to Rs 33.53 crore as against Rs 9.10 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during market hours today, 19 January 2021.

Revenue from pig iron segment jumped 12.64% to Rs 434.74 crore while revenue from ductile iron pipe segment fell 19.48% to Rs 210.40 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Tata Metaliks fell 1.94% to Rs 819. Tata Metaliks manufactures pig iron and ductile iron pipes.

