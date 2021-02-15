Shilpa Medicare launches Sunitinib Capsules under brand name SINISHIL

Shilpa Medicare announced the launch of Sunitinib Capsules, under the brand name SUNISHIL. Three strengths of Sunitinib capsules 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 50 mg is launched at an attractive price for the benefit of patients.
Sunitinib malate is a novel oral multi targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor with antitumor and antiangiogenic activities.
Sunitinib Capsules are indicated for the treatment of G.
I. Stromal tumor after disease progression on or intolerance to Imatinib mesylate, advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma, and for the treatment of Unresectable or Metastatic Welldifferentiated Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors with Disease Progression in Adults.
Shilpa's Sunitinib Capsules will be manufactured and supplied from state-of-the-art finished product facility at Jadcherala. SUNISHIL will be supplied as 12.5mg, 25mg and 50mg strengths and is available in a pack size of 28 capsules.
Shilpa's Sunitinib Capsules has proven to be bioequivalent to international brand SUTENT capsules of Pfizer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU