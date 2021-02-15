Shilpa Medicare launches Sunitinib Capsules under brand name SINISHIL

Shilpa Medicare announced the launch of Sunitinib Capsules, under the brand name SUNISHIL. Three strengths of Sunitinib capsules 12.5 mg, 25 mg and 50 mg is launched at an attractive price for the benefit of patients.

Sunitinib malate is a novel oral multi targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor with antitumor and antiangiogenic activities.

Sunitinib Capsules are indicated for the treatment of G.

I. Stromal tumor after disease progression on or intolerance to Imatinib mesylate, advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma, and for the treatment of Unresectable or Metastatic Welldifferentiated Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors with Disease Progression in Adults.

Shilpa's Sunitinib Capsules will be manufactured and supplied from state-of-the-art finished product facility at Jadcherala. SUNISHIL will be supplied as 12.5mg, 25mg and 50mg strengths and is available in a pack size of 28 capsules.

Shilpa's Sunitinib Capsules has proven to be bioequivalent to international brand SUTENT capsules of Pfizer.

