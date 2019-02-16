JUST IN
Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.73% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net Loss of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.480.37 30 OPM %95.8391.89 -PBDT0.460.34 35 PBT-0.93-1.05 11 NP-0.93-1.05 11

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:33 IST

