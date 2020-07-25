Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Pioneer Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shiva Texyarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shiva Suitings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 22.63% to Rs 8.24 croreNet Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.2410.65 -23 OPM %-41.870.75 -PBDT-3.68-3.71 1 PBT-5.58-5.66 1 NP-4.13-4.13 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU