Global Health IPO subscribed 49%
Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 42.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.27% to Rs 117.60 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 42.07% to Rs 19.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.27% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales117.6076.23 54 OPM %22.9523.39 -PBDT28.6019.52 47 PBT26.0218.03 44 NP19.2513.55 42

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:58 IST

