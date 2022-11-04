Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 42.07% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shivalik Bimetal Controls board recommends 1:2 bonus issue
Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 54.98% in the March 2022 quarter
Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Indices trade with minor cuts, IT stocks under pressure
RIL, M&M, KIMS, UGRO Capital in focus
-
Sales rise 54.27% to Rs 117.60 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 42.07% to Rs 19.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.27% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales117.6076.23 54 OPM %22.9523.39 -PBDT28.6019.52 47 PBT26.0218.03 44 NP19.2513.55 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU