Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 42.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 42.07% to Rs 19.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.27% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.117.6076.2322.9523.3928.6019.5226.0218.0319.2513.55

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)