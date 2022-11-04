Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 20.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 1928.85 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 20.94% to Rs 267.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 221.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 1928.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1692.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1928.851692.3715.0315.33386.70327.61351.06293.60267.31221.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)