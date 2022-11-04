Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 20.94% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 1928.85 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 20.94% to Rs 267.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 221.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 1928.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1692.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1928.851692.37 14 OPM %15.0315.33 -PBDT386.70327.61 18 PBT351.06293.60 20 NP267.31221.03 21

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:53 IST

