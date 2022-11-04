City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 51.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.55% to Rs 1181.19 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 51.81% to Rs 276.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.55% to Rs 1181.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1022.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1181.191022.1966.9958.53351.45257.10351.45257.10276.45182.10

