City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 51.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.55% to Rs 1181.19 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 51.81% to Rs 276.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 182.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.55% to Rs 1181.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1022.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1181.191022.19 16 OPM %66.9958.53 -PBDT351.45257.10 37 PBT351.45257.10 37 NP276.45182.10 52

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:53 IST

