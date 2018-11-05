Shivalik Bimetal Controls standalone net profit rises 60.69% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 50.53 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 60.69% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 50.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales50.5338.02 33 OPM %18.9416.02 -PBDT9.075.58 63 PBT7.904.44 78 NP5.563.46 61
