GAIL (India) standalone net profit rises 49.89% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 55.33% to Rs 19275.32 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 49.89% to Rs 1962.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1309.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 55.33% to Rs 19275.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12409.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales19275.3212409.65 55 OPM %15.1916.83 -PBDT3247.732269.73 43 PBT2897.171927.28 50 NP1962.961309.63 50

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 17:03 IST

