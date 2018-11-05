Mehta Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 0.14 croreNet Loss of Mehta Securities reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales reported to Rs -0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs -0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales-0.14-0.24 42 OPM %142.86154.17 -PBDT-0.11-0.26 58 PBT-0.11-0.26 58 NP-0.11-0.26 58
