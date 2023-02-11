Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 2.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 14.65 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems declined 2.21% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.6516.1618.3614.983.283.253.083.012.212.26

