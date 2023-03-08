Shop LC expands its teleshopping network in partnership with Vodafone Germany

Vaibhav Global's (VGL) German subsidiary, Shop LC GMBH, further expanded its presence in Germany by partnering with Vodafone Germany on its nation-wide cable network.

With this arrangement, Shop LC added ~13 million additional households in Germany.

Launched in July-2021, Shop LC was airing across cable and satellite TV networks and serving ~25 million households in Germany and additional ~2 million households in Austria.

With this move, Shop LC's teleshopping network will now be present in ~90% of total households in Germany (~38 million).

