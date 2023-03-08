Shop LC expands its teleshopping network in partnership with Vodafone Germany

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea slips as net loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore; subscriber base continues to fall
Vodafone Idea allots 12,000 OCDs worth Rs 1,200 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure
Vodafone Idea gains on buzz Govt to acquire stake after share stabilises
Board of Vodafone Idea to consider issuance of debt securities
Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the September 2022 quarter
-
With this arrangement, Shop LC added ~13 million additional households in Germany.
Launched in July-2021, Shop LC was airing across cable and satellite TV networks and serving ~25 million households in Germany and additional ~2 million households in Austria.
With this move, Shop LC's teleshopping network will now be present in ~90% of total households in Germany (~38 million).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU