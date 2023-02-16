Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 188.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.89% to Rs 86.62 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 188.04% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.89% to Rs 86.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.86.62106.7912.269.2319.019.3217.227.4815.415.35

