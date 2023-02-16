JUST IN
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 188.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.89% to Rs 86.62 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 188.04% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.89% to Rs 86.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales86.62106.79 -19 OPM %12.269.23 -PBDT19.019.32 104 PBT17.227.48 130 NP15.415.35 188

