Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.50% to Rs 148.95 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 41.22% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.50% to Rs 148.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.95185.04 -20 OPM %11.2411.68 -PBDT15.8618.21 -13 PBT5.7210.14 -44 NP4.828.20 -41

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:35 IST

