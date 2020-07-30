JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. standalone net profit declines 34.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.02% to Rs 87.50 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 34.30% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.02% to Rs 87.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales87.50119.90 -27 OPM %23.9325.20 -PBDT21.7929.47 -26 PBT15.2223.40 -35 NP9.9815.19 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU