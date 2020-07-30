Shree Digvijay Cement Co. standalone net profit declines 34.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.02% to Rs 87.50 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 34.30% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.02% to Rs 87.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.87.50119.9023.9325.2021.7929.4715.2223.409.9815.19

