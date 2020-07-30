Shree Digvijay Cement Co. standalone net profit declines 34.30% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Shree Cement gains on plans to resume operations
Shree Cement firms up after strong Q4 results
Shree Cement fixes record date for interim dividend
-
Sales decline 27.02% to Rs 87.50 croreNet profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 34.30% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.02% to Rs 87.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales87.50119.90 -27 OPM %23.9325.20 -PBDT21.7929.47 -26 PBT15.2223.40 -35 NP9.9815.19 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU